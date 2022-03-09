Just a computer model!! Here’s a look at forecast snowfall from the Euro computer model from last night. I think it has a decent handle on it or I would not show it. But again, it’s a computer forecast and just gives you an idea of what we are expecting late Thursday into Friday. Stay tuned as new data comes in! #okwx
