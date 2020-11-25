Another family steps forward with allegations against COVID-19 patient care at Village nursing home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A second family has come forward with claims that their loved one did not receive proper care in the Tuscany Village Nursing Center COVID-19 wing and was left starving and dehydrated.

“At this point, we’re just waiting for him to go,” Maggie Maples told KFOR.

Maples is talking about her grandfather, 89-year-old Bill Matthews, who is fighting for his life, battling COVID-19 at Integris Hospice House.



“He’s been unresponsive since we got here on Friday morning,” Maples said.

News 4’s cameras captured EMSA crews responding to Tuscany Village Nursing Center last week on a COVID emergency call.

Maples said they were transferring her grandfather to Integris Hospice House.

KFOR crews were there to investigate a call from the family of another resident with COVID-19.



“We saw him decline pretty rapidly just from dehydration and no food,” Marla Bennett Miller told News 4 last week.

That is exactly what Matthews’ family said happened to him.

“They just said he hasn’t eaten or drank anything in three days and they said it just kind of felt like he forgot how to eat or drink,” Maples said. “Wednesday he was miserable. His mouth was so dry, it was peeling. He was frail and fragile.”

“This is a nightmare in here right now,” a resident living at the home told KFOR last week.

On Tuesday, News 4 received an anonymous call from an employee inside Tuscany Village who said all of the allegations about COVID patients not receiving proper care are true.

He said he blames it on an unorganized environment.



Officials with Stonegate Senior Living, LLC, which owns Tuscany Village, told News 4 they can’t comment on specific cases because of HIPAA.

They sent News 4 this statement last week:

Tuscany Village Nursing Center has been contacted by KFOR, the NBC affiliate in Oklahoma City, regarding allegations made by a Tuscany Village resident’s family with respect to the resident’s care. Tuscany Village’s privacy policies, as well as federal and state law, preclude Tuscany Village from commenting regarding any resident’s medical condition. Tuscany Village investigates all such concerns in conformity with applicable facility policies and regulations and have done so in this instance. With respect to questions regarding the facility’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the facility initiated a COVID-19 management plan in early March in accordance with guidance issued by the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Oklahoma State Department of Health and other federal, state and local agencies. The program has been revised on an ongoing basis in response to the numerous changes in the agency directives. The health and safety or our residents is of paramount importance to Tuscany Village and we will continue to use our best efforts to provide the highest quality services possible given the numerous and unprecedented challenges that healthcare facilities are confronted with in the face of the pandemic. Lee M. Wood

StoneGate Senior Living, LLC



“I don’t want this to happen to any more people,” Maples said.

“You just don’t let this slip through the cracks,” Bronwyn Howard, Matthews’ daughter, said.

KFOR contacted Stonegate Senior Living, LLC media relations again on Tuesday to see if they wanted to send us an updated statement in response to the new allegations and we were told officials in that office are off until November 30th.