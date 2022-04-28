OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A measure that further protects firearm entities in Oklahoma has been approved by the Oklahoma Senate.

House Bill 3144 prohibits state contracts from being made with companies that discriminate against a firearm entity or firearm trade association.

“I’ve seen several examples of companies that discriminate against firearms companies, including a national banking chain that has policies against loaning to gun manufacturers and gun businesses that sell long rifles to citizens 20-years-old or younger,” Sen. Casey Murdock, (R- Felt) said. “If a person can fight for our country at the age of 18, why shouldn’t they be able to buy a rifle? Oklahoma’s gun policies should be set by the legislators the citizens elected to pass laws, and this is a state that stands strong for the 2nd Amendment. Make no mistake, our 2nd Amendment rights are not for sale.”

HB 3144 would prohibit any governmental entity from entering into a contract with a company for the purchase of goods or services unless the contract contains a written verification from the company that it does not have a practice, policy, guidance or directive that negatively impacts a firearm entity or firearm trade association.

“The firearms industry plays a key role in allowing us to maintain our constitutional liberty of keeping and bearing arms, keeping us free and safe as United States citizens” Rep. Kevin West, (R-Moore) said. “Ensuring we don’t spend taxpayer money or sign contracts with entities that discriminate against this industry based solely on the products they manufacture keeps us from being at odds with a fundamental belief system held by the vast majority of Oklahomans.”