Another Shot at Glory for Bob Stoops with the Sooners

Bob Stoops has one more chance at glory. He can close out his hall of fame career (again) by leaving the field with a win in the Alamo Bowl.

For Stoops, it’s a position he never thought he would be in, but one he isn’t taking lightly. After being called in off the golf course to help pick up the pieces of Lincoln Riley’s departure, Stoops has wasted no time recruiting and preparing the Sooners for the Ducks.

Brian Brinkley reports from the Alamo as Bob Stoops goes on one last ride as the Sooners head coach.