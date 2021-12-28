Another Shot at Glory for Bob Stoops with the Sooners

News
Posted: / Updated:

Bob Stoops has one more chance at glory. He can close out his hall of fame career (again) by leaving the field with a win in the Alamo Bowl.

For Stoops, it’s a position he never thought he would be in, but one he isn’t taking lightly. After being called in off the golf course to help pick up the pieces of Lincoln Riley’s departure, Stoops has wasted no time recruiting and preparing the Sooners for the Ducks.

Brian Brinkley reports from the Alamo as Bob Stoops goes on one last ride as the Sooners head coach.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Oklahoma High School Scores

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter