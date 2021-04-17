Anti-doxxing bill passes legislature, now goes to governor for approval

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An anti-doxxing bill has passed the legislature, and now the governor will decide if it becomes law.

House Bill 1643 would make it crime to dox, or post personal information of law enforcement and county officials, online.

Sen. David Bullard, (R-Durant), who authored the bill, says those who protect communities should also have their privacy protected.

“The problem that we run into is when public officials, especially law enforcement, are doxxed, it puts their family at risk,” he said.

The bill would also let county officials and law enforcement ask the county assessor to not put their personal information online.

Critics say the bill is much broader than it seems, and can create problems with accountability.

“With this bill, on the floor it was made clear that anyone posting videos or photos of law enforcement would be expected to blur out their names on badges​,” Nicole McAfee, director of policy and advocacy for ACLU Oklahoma, said.

According to the bill, those who break the law would face either six months in county jail or a $1,000 fine, or both. On the second offense, both of those would double.

