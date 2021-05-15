Anticipated inclement weather impacts OU’s Sunday graduation ceremonies

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Due to anticipated weather on Sunday, May 16, graduation ceremonies at the University of Oklahoma have been moved to the Lloyd Noble Center.
The revised schedule allows graduates and their guests to attend the indoor ceremonies.
8 a.m. – Sunday, May 16
Gallogly College of Engineering
All Master’s Candidates
Bachelor’s Candidates with a last name starting with A through Hi
10:30 a.m. – Sunday, May 16
Gallogly College of Engineering
Bachelor’s Candidates with a last name starting with Ho through Z
1 p.m. – Sunday, May 16
Christopher C. Gibbs College of Architecture
College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences
Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy
3:30 p.m. – Sunday, May 16
Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication
6 p.m. – Sunday, May 16
Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education
8:30 p.m. – Sunday, May 16
Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts
David L. Boren College of International Studies