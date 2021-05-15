Anticipated inclement weather impacts OU’s Sunday graduation ceremonies

University of Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Due to anticipated weather on Sunday, May 16, graduation ceremonies at the University of Oklahoma have been moved to the Lloyd Noble Center.

The revised schedule allows graduates and their guests to attend the indoor ceremonies.  

8 a.m. – Sunday, May 16

Gallogly College of Engineering

All Master’s Candidates
Bachelor’s Candidates with a last name starting with A through Hi

10:30 a.m. – Sunday, May 16

Gallogly College of Engineering

Bachelor’s Candidates with a last name starting with Ho through Z

1 p.m. – Sunday, May 16

Christopher C. Gibbs College of Architecture

College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences

Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy

3:30 p.m. – Sunday, May 16

Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication

6 p.m. – Sunday, May 16

Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education

8:30 p.m. – Sunday, May 16

Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts

David L. Boren College of International Studies

