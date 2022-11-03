OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma voters decided between two candidates who had previous experience in Congress to be the state’s next U.S. senator.

Markwayne Mullin was the Republican nominee for United States Senate.

Mullin was first elected to Congress in 2012 and is currently serving his fifth term in office. He is also the founder of Mullin Plumbing and is an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation.

Mullin currently serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, including the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, Subcommittee on Health, and on Environment and Climate Change.

Mullin says he is pro-life and has consistently maintained a 100% voting record with National Right to Life. He also says he will defend religious freedom, traditional marriage and conservative values.

Kendra Horn was the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.

Horn became the first Democratic woman to represent Oklahoma in Congress when she won the 2018 election for Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District.

During her time in Congress, she earned a reputation as one of the most bipartisan and accessible members of Congress. She hosted over 54 town halls over the span of two years and had 25 bills signed into law by President Trump.

She served on the House Armed Services Committee, where she focused on strategic and nuclear arms control, nuclear safety, missile defense, and national security space policy. Horn also played a leading role in improving housing conditions for services members through the Tenant’s bill of Rights and the Military HOMES Act.