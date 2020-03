Firefighters battle a large blaze at an apartment complex in Norman on Dewey Avenue near Highway 9 and Jenkins. Image courtesy of John Demmster.

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman firefighters are battling a large blaze at an apartment complex.

Firefighters were called Thursday night to apartments at Dewey Avenue near Highway 9 and Jenkins.

Information has not been released on the cause of the fire or how many apartments have been affected.

John Demmster, a News 4 viewer, shared the following video of the blaze with us:

