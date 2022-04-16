OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews were called out to the Mosaic Apartment Complex just after 5 p.m. today.

One building was involved and flames rose to the second floor. Initial reports were called in that there was an explosion that blew out windows of that building, but fire crews have yet to confirm this.

EMSA arrived on scene to treat three victims. We are unable to confirm if they were residents of the building or to what extent their injuries are.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.