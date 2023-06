OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- An apartment fire took place at Ambassador Courts Apartments late Friday night.

OKCFD responded to a single-story apartment fire with visible flames coming from the side of the apartment.

Evacuations were made as OKCFD cleared the fire within a hour.

One person was transported to a local hospital with difficulties of breathing.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

KFOR will update as more information arrives.