Apartment residents say furnace may have sparked fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters were called to an apartment complex Saturday afternoon near Northwest 122nd and Highway 74.

“I started smelling the smoke in the apartment complex, and I came out and I realized my heater room was smoking, and I thought it was mine, but it actually turns out it was my neighbor’s room that was actually smoking,” neighbor Sandra Macias said.

The fire department has not identified a cause, but neighbors say they think it was caused by a furnace.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

“There was one person inside, he was woken up by his neighbors, and he made it outside safely with no injuries,” OKCFD District Chief Greg Merrell said.

“I was hoping it was somebody that just burnt their dinner or their lunch, but in reality it wasn’t that way, and it was more so, ‘let’s just get everybody out as fast as we can,'” Macias said.

Some who live in the complex were away from their home and were worried when they were called about the fire.

“I was very nervous, because I was afraid, ‘now am I going to have a place to live, is it going to be burned down, is my cat okay?’ that was my main concern was my cat,” neighbor Louise Hickey said.

“It did not spread in any other part of the building, we got there, got a quick knock down and isolated it just to the balcony area of the upstairs apartment,” Merrell said.