Apple unveils $549 AirPods Max over-ear headphones

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CUPERTINO, Calif (NEXSTAR) — Apple revealed on Tuesday a new over-ear headphones product called AirPods Max that will be available on December 15 at $549.

The wireless headphones including noise-canceling technology and are built with a stainless steel frame.

Similar products sold by Bose and Sony are priced in the $300-400 range.

According to Apple, the headphones have a battery life of 20 hours with noise cancellation and feature memory foam ear cushions.

The headphones come in five colors including space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink, and are available to order today.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter