Appointment-based drive-thru COVID-19 testing available Monday at SW OKC Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A metro Walmart will serve as a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Monday, April 27.

People can make appointments at DoINeedACOVID19Test.com. The testing site is at 3301 SW 104th Street in Oklahoma City. Appointments run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dr. Patrick McGough with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department says people should move forward with cautious optimism as the state starts to open back up. It's not time let up on the efforts.

"As businesses begin to open, we know it will be critical to have increased access to diagnostic testing across Oklahoma County," he said.

The testing site at Walmart is for people who have symptoms, which could include fever or shortness of breath.

If you are a healthcare worker or first responder without symptoms, you can still get tested.

"While there are limitations with testing capacity, we certainly are faring much better than many like-sized or larger cities across the nation," McGough said.

The test is free but you need to have an appointment. I.D. and eligibility will be checked.

People will get a kit to swab their own nose inside their car while a staff member ensures it's done correctly.

Results are available within about 48 hours.

"Robust testing must be in place and continue to grow as we shift from community mitigation, what we’ve been doing up until now, to case-based interventions when we will work to control spread by focusing testing and resources on individuals with disease who may be infectious and their close contacts," McGough said.

If you aren't able to make it to to the test site and think you need to be tested, contact your medical provider or the Oklahoma City-County Health Department or State Health Department.