ALABAMA (Storyful/KFOR) – Art dating back 1,000 years ago has been discovered etched into the walls of an unnamed cave in Alabama, where archaeologists have discovered the largest-known Native American cave art in North America.

Researchers say the glyphs may represent spirits of the underworld, including a 10-foot serpent. They made them come to life in 3D by using photogrammetry. Archaeologists took thousands of pictures and then built them together in various angles to see the glyphs in more detail.