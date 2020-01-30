Area outside of Woodward evacuated following hydrogen chloride leak at chemical plant

WOODWARD, Okla. (KFOR) – People were evacuated from one square mile of area following a hydrogen chloride gas leak at the Deepwater Chemical Plant outside of Woodward.

The Woodward County sheriff and emergency manager said that 100 people, including juveniles from the Juvenile Justice Center, were evacuated after the leak occurred at the chemical plant, which is located five miles outside of Woodward.

A chemical plant worker was able to shut off the valve and stop the leak.

People are now allowed to return to their homes in the evacuation zone.