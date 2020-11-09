Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman tests positive for COVID-19

News

by: Gary Gilbert

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Razorbacks football coach Sam Pittman has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the University of Arkansas, Pittman was tested Sunday as part of the team’s normal protocol was informed on Monday morning that his PCR test was positive.

Pittman is not symptomatic and is in self-isolation at home. All individuals who are considered close contacts have been notified and will enter quarantine guidelines.

Pittman will continue to be a part of team meetings virtually while in isolation. Associate Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Barry Odom will serve as the team’s interim head coach in Pittman’s absence.

Pittman will follow the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force protocol for testing asymptomatic positives.

Arkansas defeated Tennessee 24-13 in Fayetteville on Saturday.

