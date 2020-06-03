Armed man claims to be with PD during Stillwater peaceful protest, PD says he was not

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A Justice for George Floyd protest took place in Stillwater this morning.

The event incorporated speakers the OKC Black Lives Matter organization, students and even from the police department.

“Here at the PD, we saw it as an opportunity for a conversation. So, we’ve been trying to mingle in the crowd and have those discussions,” said Capt. Kyle Gibbs, Stillwater Police Department.

Officers were standing among protesters outside the Stillwater Police Department on Wednesday morning.

“The Stillwater police community is here with us and they’re out here conversations with us, trying to learn,” said protester Jacee McCoy.

“Until they make proactive changes to aid the black community, as well as other people of color within the community, them being here is really nothing. I think this is a step and they’re hearing our perspective,” said event speaker Alora Thompson.

The event was organized by a 17-year-old high school student.

Demonstrators, even police members, took to the microphone, to share messages of togetherness and support for the black community.

“Please continue to be uncomfortable. Use your resources to change the temperament and the tide,” said Rev. T. Sheri Dickerson, Black Lives Matter OKC Director.

But there were concerns early on as police say an armed man was seen in the crowd of demonstrators, claiming to have been hired by police as security.

“We just wanted to share, ‘no, he’s not associated with us. All of our people, whether they’re Stillwater police, Payne county sheriff or OSU PD. They’re all in uniform and recognizable,” Gibbs said.

The man was seen leaving shortly after the protest began.

Protesters of all ethnicities stood in 90-degree heat for hours to listen to speakers and stand together… hoping for a better tomorrow.

“Like my sign says, “Tu Lucha es mi lucha.” You struggle is my struggle too. And I’m gonna stand here in solidarity for you,” said protester Casandra Salinas.

According to police, the event was entirely peaceful. It lasted about 2 and a half hours.