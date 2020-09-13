Armed robbery suspect runs off with cash register

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are searching for a man following an armed robbery on the city’s southeast side Saturday night.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., police were called to a Family Dollar store near Southeast 15th Street and South High Avenue. Officers say the suspect robbed the business at gunpoint and took off on foot with an entire cash register.

According to police, the suspect is a man wearing a black and white sports jersey.

This is a developing story.

