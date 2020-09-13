OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are searching for a man following an armed robbery on the city’s southeast side Saturday night.
At approximately 8:30 p.m., police were called to a Family Dollar store near Southeast 15th Street and South High Avenue. Officers say the suspect robbed the business at gunpoint and took off on foot with an entire cash register.
According to police, the suspect is a man wearing a black and white sports jersey.
This is a developing story.
Latest Stories
- Armed robbery suspect runs off with cash register
- A WWII hero’s family plead for stolen war medals to be returned
- More fat around your legs may protect from high blood pressure, study suggests
- Sooners Smash Missouri State 48-0
- Smoky skies and Fall temps to continue