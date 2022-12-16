CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KFOR/Storyful) – Police say two people were shot at a mall in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the alleged gunman’s arrest was caught on camera.

Video shows officers detain a man wearing a white shirt near the the food court of Northlake Mall.

Upon exiting, officers are seen handcuffing a man wearing a black jacket on the ground. It is unclear whether this is the same man, however, police say they only arrested one person.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the shooting happened December 15th around 3:00 p.m.

Two people with non-life threatening gunshot wounds were transported to a hospital.

The suspect has not yet been named, but could face numerous charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.