Arrests made in 2004 Fort Smith murder

by: Megan Wilson

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police were notified by the FBI of two arrests in the 2004 murder of Adelio Romero on Wednesday, September 2.

Police said brothers Kenny and Keimty Xayakesone fled the area when they learned FSPD Investigators were looking at them as suspects.

On September 1, they were taken into custody by authorities in Fresno, California.

They have been on the run since late 2004 and had active warrants for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Romero, which occurred on July 4, 2004.

Detectives in Fresno arrested them without incident.

