Follow the storms
KFOR Interactive Radar
Live Now
News at 9

As gun sales surge, lawmakers aim to shore up background checks

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ As gun sales remain strong across the country, Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, are calling for strict adherence to federal background check laws.

Both senators have sent a letter asking the FBI and ATF to ensure that the National Instant Background Check System can handle the demand, and that gun dealers have clear guidance on how to handle the surge in gun sales.

Blumenthal is concerned that growing anxiety because of the pandemic is what’s driving up gun sales.

“There is no reason that Americans need more guns at a time of COVID-19 than they did before,” Blumenthal said. “If there is tension or contention guns are more likely to prove deadly.”

Last month alone, the FBI reported more than 3 million background checks. Murphy argues that there’s still a gap that needs to be filled.

“About 30% of all gun sales happen without a background check,” Murphy said. “You have a lot of folks that have a serious criminal history, or serious histories of mental illness who are also going out and buying weapons and at a time of high anxiety.”

“My view is that retailers selling guns are not an essential service,” Blumenthal added.

Senator Marco Rubio, R-Florida said the decision to allow gun sales amid the pandemic should be made locally.

“Obviously that’s conducted both at the federal and state level with our laws. In many places, these stores are now closed,” Rubio said.

New York grouped gun sellers with other non-essential businesses forced to close – a decision that already prompted a lawsuit from the National Rifle Association.

“With that you’re actually denying these law-abiding people of a constitutionally protected right,” NRA spokesperson Lars Dalseide said.

The NRA said preventing gun sales puts even more people in jeopardy during the pandemic.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Attorney General investigating price gouging

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorney General investigating price gouging"

Oklahoma nurse in New York City to fight COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma nurse in New York City to fight COVID-19"

Oklahoma nurse volunteering to help New York City hospital with COVID-19 response

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma nurse volunteering to help New York City hospital with COVID-19 response"

Thank you frontline fighters video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thank you frontline fighters video"

Oklahoma virologist discusses coronavirus and its spread

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma virologist discusses coronavirus and its spread"

Virologist talks about COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virologist talks about COVID-19"

Power surges leave residents without heat, appliances during shelter-in-place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power surges leave residents without heat, appliances during shelter-in-place"

Power surges leave residents without heat, appliances during shelter-in-place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power surges leave residents without heat, appliances during shelter-in-place"

Governor Stitt allegedly ignores COVID-19 cosmetology stipulations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Stitt allegedly ignores COVID-19 cosmetology stipulations"

Oklahoma hair stylists under scrutiny for working inside private homes during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma hair stylists under scrutiny for working inside private homes during COVID-19 pandemic"

Governor Stitt allegedly ignores COVID-19 cosmetology stipulations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Stitt allegedly ignores COVID-19 cosmetology stipulations"

INTEGRIS gives tips about going to the grocery store

Thumbnail for the video titled "INTEGRIS gives tips about going to the grocery store"
More Local

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter