As meat packaging plants halt production across US, the OCA wants to help local ranchers sell their stock

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association announced they will be compiling a list of ranchers and farmers who will soon be selling beef directly to stores and restaurants, as many processing and packaging plants across the country are seeing a halt in production. 

As many meat processing and packaging plants have seen a halt in production due to workers coming down with COVID-19, the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association decided to help keep local sales alive. 

They announced they will be compiling a list of producers who will sell beef directly to the consumer. 

The list will be released on April 30th. 

