OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A warm and humid night greeted world class canoe racers at RIVERSPORT OKC on Saturday.

The ICF Super Cup featured some of the best paddle sport athletes and Olympians in the world from 18 countries.

For the first time ever, a lighted, nighttime series of races was held as some of the best canoeists in the world raced down the Oklahoma River.

Team USA member and gold medal winner, Nevin Harrison also competed.

