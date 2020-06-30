Attack on Edmond woman leads to police standoff; suspect in custody

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Edmond Police Department say a man is behind bars after attacking a woman, initiating a pursuit and a standoff with officers Friday night.

Edmond officers were dispatched to 800 S. Kelly Friday night in response to a report of an attack on a 59-year-old woman.

The victim was outside watering her flowers when she was approached by a man

demanding money.

After telling him she didn’t have any, he threatened her with a knife.

She pushed him and ran, and the suspect chased her.

He threw her to the ground and put his hand over her mouth, threatening to kill her dogs.

The suspect fled after the victim began to scream and fight back.

Eyewitnesses were able to follow him and obtain a vehicle description.

The victim was treated by Edmond Fire on the scene and was not seriously injured.

Soon after, officers located the suspect vehicle on 2nd and Santa Fe, and a felony

stop was initiated.

The suspect ignored commands, backed into a police vehicle, and a pursuit ensued.

After a short chase through residential areas with speeds of at least 75 mph, the suspect made it to the home of his mother-in-law and barricaded himself inside.

A perimeter was set and Edmond SWAT, K9 unit, and negotiators were called to the scene.

After a two-hour standoff, 53-year-old Carl Gallian was apprehended when he

attempted to escape with a rifle through a window of the residence.

Gallian faces charges of robbery in the 1st degree, assault upon a police officer, felony eluding, possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony, and obstruction.

