Attorney explains immigration suspension

"It’s mostly based around family cases. These are people, it’s moms, dads, husbands, wives who have been just waiting and waiting in this process and now to be told, it’s not even moving forward," he said.
Some companies are also seeing a challenge for workers trying to come through employment-based immigration.
[One company has] been waiting for this individual for a year and half, and it’s going to put them, waiting for this person to get here and be able to do a very unique job, even further back," Gordon said.
The executive order lasts 60 days, but the effects will be felt long after.
"It’s already a backlogged system and that’s only going to push us further back. There’s people let’s say, it’s a family-based immigration case where you’re filing for a spouse, pretty common, 12 months for that first beginning part to be done fast. You might see cases 14 months, 16 months, 18 months isn’t uncommon," Gordon said.
