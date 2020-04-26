Attorney explains immigration suspension

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) - One immigration attorney says President Trump's executive order suspending some immigration is an extension on the Department of State's suspension of visa services amid the pandemic.

Attorney Jesse Gordon says the executive order mostly affects those outside the U.S. in the process of getting a green card.

There are exceptions for spouses and children under 21 of American citizens.

"The main effects of what this is going to do is it’s going to hurt people in either the employment-based process or family members of green card holders that were going through the process," Gordon said.

Gordon says most of the cases he's heard about revolve around people who might be green card holders filing for their loved ones who are outside the U.S. Now, the process will take even longer in an already backlogged system.

"It’s mostly based around family cases. These are people, it’s moms, dads, husbands, wives who have been just waiting and waiting in this process and now to be told, it’s not even moving forward," he said. Some companies are also seeing a challenge for workers trying to come through employment-based immigration. [One company has] been waiting for this individual for a year and half, and it’s going to put them, waiting for this person to get here and be able to do a very unique job, even further back," Gordon said. The executive order lasts 60 days, but the effects will be felt long after. "It’s already a backlogged system and that’s only going to push us further back. There’s people let’s say, it’s a family-based immigration case where you’re filing for a spouse, pretty common, 12 months for that first beginning part to be done fast. You might see cases 14 months, 16 months, 18 months isn’t uncommon," Gordon said. For the full text of the order, click here. For information from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, click here.