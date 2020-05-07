Attorney general calls for Norman to allow places of worship to reopen

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As state leaders implemented new guidelines for reopening businesses across Oklahoma, some communities decided to reopen at a slightly different pace.

Norman city leaders have been carefully watching the state’s response to COVID-19, and have implemented strict ‘shelter-in-place’ policies in the past.

Recently, Norman Mayor Breea Clark announced a ‘Healthier at Home’ plan to reopen Norman in three phases, beginning May 1.

The plan largely follows Gov. Stitt’s reopening plan, but it is on a delayed timeline.

Beginning May 1, the following areas opened:

Groups of 10 or less

Gyms open with restrictions

Non-essential retail open with restrictions

Dining areas open with restriction, by reservation

Pet grooming open by appointment

Music lessons, physical training, open one-on-one

Golf courses, tennis courts, baseball, softball, soccer fields open

If cases trend downward, the following areas will open by May 15:

Places of worship open

Hair salons, barbers, nail salons, tanning facilities open by appointment only

Organized youth sports begin practicing

Playgrounds and basketball courts open

Beginning May 29, the following areas will open:

Groups of 25 or less

Entertainment venues, movie theaters, sporting venues open with restrictions

Community pools open with restrictions

Massage and tattoo parlors open with restrictions

Summer camps open with restrictions

Bars open with restrictions

Updated guidelines for businesses released.

Beginning June 12, the following areas will open:

Groups of 50 or less

Hospital and senior living facility visits resume

Organized youth sports begin games

Updated guidelines for individuals and businesses released.

However, not everyone is a fan of the delayed opening plan.

On Thursday, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter called for Clark to amend her ‘Healthier at Home’ plan to include places of worship in phase one.

Officials say state and federal law limits the mayor’s authority to restrict the exercise of religion and for peaceable assembly.

“I want to remind Mayor Clark that there are important limits on local authority to restrict activity protected by state and federal law, especially any attempt to impose a mandatory block of religious gatherings or a closure of houses of worship,” Attorney General Hunter said. “With updated state guidelines, religious services can go on as scheduled this weekend unless they are postponed or rescheduled by the religious institution itself. Leadership at these places should adhere to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, use good judgment and common sense when making the determination on reopening. Those planning to attend services should do the same. But the city cannot discriminate against religious groups by shuttering churches while allowing other establishments—such as restaurants, gyms, retail stores, hair salons and massage and tattoo parlors—that pose the same or greater risk to open. If individuals feel ill or they have a credible belief that they may have been in contact with a person who has contracted COVID-19, they should stay home. If individuals need more tips or advice on how to practice proper social distancing or how they can protect themselves, listen to medical experts and utilize the resources from the CDC.” Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter