Follow the Storms
KFOR Interactive Radar

Authorities: 1 dead after tornadoes hit western Minnesota

News

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

DALTON, Minn. (AP) — Two powerful tornadoes damaged farms and left one person dead in western Minnesota as severe storms moved across parts of the Midwest, authorities say.

The National Weather Service said one tornado struck at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Dalton.

Three farmsteads were hit, and one of those farmhouses was flattened. Otter Tail County says two people were taken to a hospital and one fatality was confirmed, but details weren’t immediately released.

The weather service said one tornado crossed Interstate 94 but no vehicles were affected.

Other possible tornado activity was reported in Colorado as well as parts of Nebraska and Illinois.

LATEST STORIES:

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter