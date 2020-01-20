Watch Now
KFOR Noon News

Authorities arrest man connected to stabbing incident in Lawton

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Tenairo Navarro

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – One person was taken into custody following a stabbing in Lawton.

Around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 17, officers with the Lawton Police Department were called to the 2600 block of S.W. I Ave. on a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found victims suffering from stab wounds.

On Monday, investigators announced that 29-year-old Tenairo Navarro was arrested in connection to the stabbing.

So far, authorities have not released any information about a motive or identified the victims.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter