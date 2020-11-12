Authorities investigate inmate death at the Federal Transfer Center in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after an inmate at the Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City died Tuesday.
On Saturday, November 7, at approximately 7:15 a.m., inmate Joshua Clarke was found unresponsive at the Federal Transfer Center (FTC).
Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested emergency medical services and life-saving efforts continued.
Mr. Clarke was transported to a local hospital and placed on life support.
On Tuesday, Mr. Clarke was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.
Mr. Clarke was a 33-year-old male who was sentenced in the Western District of Wisconsin to a 90-month sentence for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.
He had been in custody at FTC Oklahoma City since October 15, 2020.
