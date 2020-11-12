Authorities investigate inmate death at the Federal Transfer Center in OKC

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The seal of the Federal Bureau of Investigation hangs on the outside of the bureau’s Edgar J. Hoover Building in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after an inmate at the Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City died Tuesday.

On Saturday, November 7, at approximately 7:15 a.m., inmate Joshua Clarke was found unresponsive at the Federal Transfer Center (FTC).

Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested emergency medical services and life-saving efforts continued.

Mr. Clarke was transported to a local hospital and placed on life support.

On Tuesday, Mr. Clarke was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

Mr. Clarke was a 33-year-old male who was sentenced in the Western District of Wisconsin to a 90-month sentence for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

He had been in custody at FTC Oklahoma City since October 15, 2020.

Latest KFOR News Headlines:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter