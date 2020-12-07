Authorities searching for missing Bridge Creek woman

News
Posted: / Updated:

Mary Terronez, 31, was last seen Sunday afternoon near Bridge Creek Schools. Pic from Bridge County Fire Deparment

BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. (KFOR) – A 31-year-old woman with special needs has been reported missing by Bridge Creek authorities.

The Bridge Creek Fire Department posted on Sunday evening that Mary Terronez was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and a red flannel scarf. The last confirmed sighting of Terronez was near Sooner Road and Czech Hall Road between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Officials say Terronez has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old and to approach her accordingly if located.

If you have any information, call 911 immediately.

