Authorities searching for missing Bridge Creek woman

BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. (KFOR) – A 31-year-old woman with special needs has been reported missing by Bridge Creek authorities.
The Bridge Creek Fire Department posted on Sunday evening that Mary Terronez was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and a red flannel scarf. The last confirmed sighting of Terronez was near Sooner Road and Czech Hall Road between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Officials say Terronez has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old and to approach her accordingly if located.
If you have any information, call 911 immediately.
