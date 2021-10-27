WATCH LIVE: Authorities to provide additional information in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

Watch news conference at 10 a.m.

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney will hold a joint news conference at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27 about the fatal shooting on a movie set where actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer.

Serious questions remain about whether safety protocols were followed. Legal experts expect Baldwin and other members of the production team could be facing tremendous fallout, likely in the form of civil lawsuits. The district attorney’s office says criminal charges have not been ruled out.

