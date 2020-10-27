Authorities work to save Survivor Tree at Oklahoma City National Memorial after limb lost to ice

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Local and state authorities are working to save the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum Survivor Tree after losing one limb to ice accumulation Tuesday.

Oklahoma City Memorial and Oklahoma Forestry Services Crews continue to work on the Survivor Tree after the elm splintered sometime this morning.

The crews have since propped up the rest of the sagging branches in the hopes of saving them as they droop with continued ice accumulation.

The Outdoor Memorial is closed through Wednesday due the threat of falling tree branches around the site. Memorial officials ask that Oklahomans please stay home and stay safe.

“The Survivor Tree is an American elm tree in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City, it survived the bomb’s blast and witnessed one of the worst terrorist attacks on American Soil.” Oklahoma City Memorial and Museum

Unfortunately, some offspring of the Survivor Tree have not survived the unseasonable cold.

Stephanie Carel says her sapling she received during a memorial ceremony has succumbed to the heavy ice.



Survivor Tree sapling toppled by ice accumulation

KFOR’s 4Warn Storm Team says ice and freezing precipitation is expected to continue throughout the day Tuesday.

Oklahoma City officials say if downed trees have impacted a roadway, you can call the Action Center at 405-297-2535 Monday through Friday between 8:30–11:45 a.m. and 1–4:30 p.m.