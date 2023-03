OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department says one person is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle.

Police officials confirm the incident happened near NW 29th and North Ann Arbor Avenue. One person has been transported to a hospital where the individual is in critical condition.

No word on the condition of individual in the vehicle.

KFOR has a crew headed to the scene.

No further details have been released at this time.