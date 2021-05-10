Average price of gas jumps 6 cents per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 6 cents over the past two weeks to $3.02 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the increase came as the costs of crude oil and ethanol also rose. Ethanol must be blended by refiners into gasoline, per federal rules.

The price at the pump is $1.05 higher than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation right now is $4.16 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.55 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel is up 2 cents over the same period, to $3.16.

