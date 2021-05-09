Avery Anderson Returning to OSU

Oklahoma State might’ve earned their biggest commitment of the 2021-22 season…and he’s already on the team.

Junior-to-be guard Avery Anderson announced on social media that he will return to school next season. Anderson initially declared for the NBA Draft this off-season, but maintained his college eligibility by not hiring an agent.

Anderson has been projected as a first round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Anderson averaged 12 points and four boards last season while shooting nearly 50 percent which includes his career high 31 point performance on the road against West Virginia.

