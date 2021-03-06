Avery Moment Counts: Cowboys Upset 6th Ranked WVU on the Road

Oklahoma State had no Cade Cunningham, no Isaac Likekele and virtually no shot to beat sixth ranked West Virginia right? “Avery” moment counted for one Cowboy.

In the first half, Avery Anderson made the most of running the offense. He poured in a pair of layups and followed that with a three as OSU and WVU went neck and neck for most of the first half.

Kalib Boone threw down an impressive dunk off some nice Poke passing. He finished with 12 points on five of six shooting.

West Virginia took a five point lead into halftime, but in the second half, the Cowboys got back in it. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe scored six of his 18 points in the first six minutes of the second half. That included sparking a 9-0 run which helped the Cowboys retake the lead.

Anderson continued to be a steady presence attacking the basket throughout. But with under three to play, Keylan Boone missed a three which led to a Bernard Kouma board and follow. He had six points and 10 rebounds, seven of which were offensive. OSU had a three point lead.

With 30 seconds to play though, Anderson called his own number, moving Kalib Boone out of the lane and calling him off to go iso. He took a midrange contest jumper and it fell. Anderson poured in a career high 31 points on 11 of 14 shooting.

But the Cowboys still had work to do leading 83-80 with ten seconds left, Miles McBride didn’t go for a game tying three, instead he attempted a pass inside which was intercepted by Kalib Boone. Oklahoma State stole a gritty contest upsetting 6th ranked West Virginia 85-80.

The Cowboys shot 57% from the field in the win. They’ve also won five of their last six games as they enter the Big 12 Tournament next week in Kansas City.

Avery Anderson III (@averyanderson3_ ) had a career high 31 points against West Virginia as #OKState upset 6th ranked West Virginia on the road. His head coach gave him some serious praise after his monster day. pic.twitter.com/MmVPkSGKUu — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) March 6, 2021