Award-winning work set in concrete

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When the broadcast professionals of KFOR-TV, Oklahoma’s News 4,

moved into their new television studios in August of 2017, they were elated to be working in a

first-class communications center.

Now we’ve learned that the Oklahomans that have helped create such an outstanding facility, have been recognized for their hard work.



CEC Corporation of Oklahoma City has just been honored with the PCI DESIGN AWARD of 2020 for the company’s precast concrete design and construction quality of the KFOR studios.

Chris Snider, Structures Department Manager of CEC Corporation, said “We make

safe buildings with our engineering and design, but we also save lives.”

KFOR’s VP & General Manager, Wes Milbourn holds the PCI Design Award of 2020

CEC Corporation helped with the engineering of the precast concrete

for KFOR.

The concrete was poured at Coreslab Structures in south OKC.

“KFOR was built with safety in mind to protect our employees during the most violent weather,” said Wes Milbourn, KFOR Oklahoma’s News 4 Vice President and General Manager. “Our station is designed to withstand up to an EF-3 tornado. We can continue broadcasting even

as a tornado strikes.

CEC Structures is based in Oklahoma so they understand our severe weather and what it can do,” added Milbourn.

The 2020 PCI DESIGN AWARD is a prestigious and sought after award and is recognized around the country by showcasing ideas that push the envelope and overcome challenges to improve upon existing concepts of precast concrete.