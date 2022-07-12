TIGARD, Oregon (KFOR/Storyful) – A baby deer with its hind end stuck in the metal slats of a fence in Oregon, was trapped with its head to the ground before a police officer used his strength to pull apart the wrought iron bars.

The Tigard Police Department posted on Facebook, “The fawn’s family (we’re guessing mother and brother) were on the other side of the fence nearby and the homeowner called for help. CSO Petersen was able to get Bambi out, safe and sound!”

When Community Service Officer Peterson pulled apart the bars with his hands, the fawn took off running to join its family on the other side of the fence.