Baby hurt in morning Topeka shooting, police say

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that left an infant injured.

The Topeka Police Department held a press briefing about the shooting around 6:25 a.m. Officer Manuel Munoz told KSNT News someone fired multiple shots into a home near 8th and Southeast Sherman Avenue in east Topeka, striking a baby. Police found around two dozen bullet casings in the street after the shooting.

Officers got calls of the shooting after 4 a.m., according to Shawnee County Dispatch. First responders found a family leaving the home with their baby near 6th and Golden Avenue.

(KSNT Photo/James Ryan)

The family and police have taken the baby to a nearby hospital. There is no word on the condition of the baby beyond the first injury reported. This is a developing story.

Watch live updates on KSNT News’ morning show:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter