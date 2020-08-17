“Back the Blue” Rally shows support for law enforcement

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – About a hundred people attended a “Back the Blue” rally to show their support for law enforcement and their pride for the country.

“We’re waking up the patriot public and letting America know that patriots are here, and this is our way of showing America and Oklahoma that we’re standing up,” Doug Fisher, an organizer, said.

The group took part in a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance before making their way to City Hall and the Oklahoma City Police Department. They were accompanied by police escorts.

“You don’t get rid of the people that keep you safe, you don’t. That’s the dumbest thing that you could do,” Fisher said.

One attendee says cases of police brutality shouldn’t change the image of police as a whole.

“I don’t think it happens on the larger scale that they say it’s happening. I think every case is to be taken on a case-by-case basis… rather than try and condemn the entire police force,” Conner Roberson said.

Another attendee says he supports police, but also thinks there should be some protections in place.

“I believe in law enforcement, but unfortunately you have bad law enforcement,” Lazaro Ecennaro said.

At police headquarters, several Black Lives Matter activists showed up, leading to a brief clash with the groups chanting at each other.

“To say that you support that system, and the system that started out literally as slave patrols right after the Civil War supports racism,” activist Mark Faulk said. “If they’re for individual rights, they should be against police overreach and police killing innocent citizens or at least citizens that have never been convicted of anything.”

Fisher believes a strong police force is necessary in today’s society.

“Law enforcement is our buffer between the chaos of society and civilization,” he said.