Bail bondswoman frustrated after jail releases fugitive to EMSA, detainee ends up back at home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bail bonds officer is frustrated with the Oklahoma County Jail and EMSA after the jail released her detainee, who ended up back at home.

“The jail staff needs to be better trained and they need to stop calling ambulances every time somebody sneezes,” Laurie Poole, with Asset Bail Bonds, told News 4.

It happened back on January 10th. Poole told News 4 she picked up a woman who missed a court date last month and had a warrant out for her arrest, dropped her off at the Oklahoma County Detention Center, waited for the jail to official begin the booking process, and then left.



“The jail called and said you gotta come back and get her. I said why? They told me that her pulse was too high. I said, well of course it is. She just got arrested and she’s got a heroin problem,” Poole said.

Poole said when she returned to the jail, they had already called the woman an ambulance.

However, when Poole called around to area hospitals looking for her detainee, she was nowhere to be found.



“My phone rings and it was my detainee. She said Laurie, I’m at my house, what do I do now? I said, how did you get home? She said well they took my blood pressure, pulse in the ambulance and told me they didn’t have any reason to take me to a hospital,” Poole said.

Jail Administrator Greg Williams sent News 4 the following statement:



“I am generally aware of this incident. The bail bondsperson presented the detainee to the detention center. As a routine part of the intake process for any individual presented for booking, a medical pre-screening was performed. This procedure ensures that the individual brought in to be incarcerated is medically stable prior to acceptance by the facility. As a result of the screening, an ambulance was called and the detainee was released to the ambulance personnel to be transported to a medical facility for further evaluation. Since custody had not transferred to the detention center at the time of the medical transport, I am not aware of anything that occurred after the ambulance left the facility.”

EMSA told News 4 they can’t comment on the specific situation because of HIPPA laws.



“Without speaking directly to that call, what happens is, and unfortunately it’s happened on more than one occasion, in fact it’s happened to me in years past, we’ll pick somebody up from the county jail or other locations and when we’re driving in route to the hospital, the patient refuses, we have to stop,” John Graham, Chief of Operations for EMSA, said. “The idea of putting a patient out on the curbside somewhere is not ideal, it’s something we don’t want to do. But we absolutely cannot take somebody against their will, legally we can’t do that.”

Poole told News 4 she wishes the jail would have waited for her to return, so she could take the woman to get medically cleared herself and then returned her to the jail.



“She still has a warrant for her arrest. All it did was cost taxpayer money. It proved no point,” Poole said. “The jail has gotten so bad since July. The policies there change every single day.”

In July, the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority, or the jail trust, took over operations of the jail. It was previously run by the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.