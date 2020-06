Former Oklahoma Sooners Quarterback Baker Mayfiled says he plans to kneel during the national anthem this season at NFL games. He stated his intentions after a fan asked him that question on Instagram.

Following that, the former Heisman winner elaborated on his decision to kneel.

Mayfield posted a video on Instagram earlier in the day working out in an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt. The Browns are scheduled to begin their season September 13th against the Ravens on the road.