OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — A man is in custody after an early-morning pursuit that ended in a standoff at a NW Oklahoma City home on Sunday.

Police said officers noticed the suspect had a gun after they tried to chase him into the home off Northwest 30th and villa. That’s when they called for back-up.

“The deputy attempts to hit the back of the vehicle that’s fleeing trying to knock that vehicle sideways,” Aaron Brilbeck with Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

After an unsuccessful attempt to stop the suspect officials said the suspect headed somewhere familiar, his families home where he bailed from the vehicle and ran inside.

“Our deputy ran after him and that’s when our deputy spotted the suspect had a gun in his hand so our deputy backed off,” explained Brilbeck.

Oklahoma Sheriffs Office said their next goal was an open line of communication. They spent hours outside trying to communicate with the suspect before he finally surrendered.

Police said this is their ideal outcome in these situations however they said running from law enforcement is not only dangerous for a suspect and deputy, but can also put residents in harms way.

“It’s also dangerous for people who might be out on the streets and at the time this happened, it’s a reasonably busy time of the day,” said Brilbeck.