Battle between Yukon neighbors ends with alleged Rumba attack

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A Yukon neighborhood is on edge after one of their neighbors went on a violent spree, allegedly throwing fecal matter, breaking down a fence and barricading himself inside his home. Eventually the bomb squad and the SWAT team were called out, and he was taken into custody.

The ordeal was all captured on video.

"I told him, 'If you break through this fence, I will have to shoot you,'” David Baird said.

David Baird had his gun in hand after his neighbor John Stafford was allegedly trying to break down their shared fence with a Roomba vacuum cleaner.

"I was scared for my family,” Baird said.

His wife and kids were huddled inside their Yukon home after a 12-hour ordeal with the man next door.

“He threw fecal matter out from his driveway onto our yard,” Baird said.

Eventually, the SWAT team and the bomb squad and their robot were called out.

Baird and his neighbors stayed up late to capture it all on video.

"You must come out and surrender yourself!” officers said.

Stafford barricaded himself inside his home while making several calls to police.

“Yukon 9-1-1, what is the location of your emergency?” the Yukon dispatcher said.

“I would like to report a d* bag,” Stafford said.

“Sir, you would like to report a what?” the dispatcher said.

“A d* bag,” Stafford said.”

“Can you speak like an adult, please, and tell me what situation you are having?" the dispatcher asked.

“Did you hear me?” Stafford said.

OKC and Yukon dispatchers took six 9-1-1 calls from him in all.

“I am going to run you guys into the f-----g ground,” Stafford said.

"Ok, have a nice night,” the dispatcher said.

Stafford’s night was about to end in handcuffs.

Negotiators were in the street trying to lure him outside. Eventually, they had to release cannisters of pepper spray to get him out.

"I take any threat against my family dead serious to me,” Baird said.

Police are still trying to figure out why Stafford was in such a violent state.

He is still sitting in the Oklahoma County Jail facing a complaint of “planning an act of violence”.