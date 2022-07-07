For the first time in the history of the Big 12, the Baylor Bears were picked to win the conference title in the preseason. The selection breaks Oklahoma’s record of six straight years as preseason favorites to win the league.

The poll was conducted by the Big 12 and voted on by media members.

2022 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

1. Baylor (17), 365

2. Oklahoma (12), 354

3. Oklahoma State (9), 342

4. Texas (2), 289

5. Kansas State, 261

6. Iowa State (1), 180

7. TCU, 149

8. West Virginia, 147

9. Texas Tech, 119

10. Kansas, 48

Baylor notched 17 first place votes while OU notched 12. Oklahoma State was picked third in the league. The Cowboys battled the Bears last year for the conference crown.

Big 12 Media Days from Arlington are next week.