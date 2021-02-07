BBB warning people about posting COVID-19 vaccination cards on social media

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Better Business Bureau and a local police department are warning people about posting their COVID-19 vaccination cards on social media.

The cards have personal information on them, which people can steal if they see it online.

The BBB says even if you cover the personal information, people can use the picture to make copies of that card and sell them so people can pretend they’ve been vaccinated.

If you do want to post on social media that you’ve been vaccinated, you can hold up a small portion of it, or post a sticker that says you’ve been vaccinated.

The BBB says in Great Britain, people have already been caught selling fake cards on eBay and TikTok.

“Essentially, they’re able to mass produce it, and if you don’t want to go through the vaccine process, it makes your life easier to just buy this card, while it may seem really insignificant, it creates a whole other level of issues,” Kitt Letcher, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Central Oklahoma, said.

“This is not information that a person should really put out on social media necessarily, because it can be easily used for fraudulent activities,” Major Kirk Dickerson with the El Reno Police Department said.

If you’ve already posted a picture of your vaccination card, the BBB suggests deleting it.

Experts say there are no known cases of people having their information stolen from cards yet, but they want to be a step ahead of the scammers.

If you think you’ve been contacted to buy fake cards, you can report it at www.bbb.org/ScamTracker