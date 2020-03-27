BCBSOK, DispatchHealth offering in-home medical care in effort to prevent ER overcrowding

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma (BCBSOK) and DispatchHealth are delivering medical care services to the homes of BCBSOK members in an effort to prevent overcrowding at emergency rooms and other health care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to BCBSOK, DispatchHealth is the only mobile medical care unit in the Oklahoma City and surrounding areas delivering on-demand health care in one’s home.

The service is available to BCBSOK members at in-network benefit levels. For specific information about co-pays and deductibles, members should call the customer service number on their card.

“We are pleased to offer DispatchHealth to more than 256,000 BCBSOK members in the Oklahoma City metro,” said Joseph R. Cunningham, M.D., plan president for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma. “This mobile unit provides needed medical care access while staying at home and avoiding unnecessary exposure to others.”

DispatchHealth cannot currently test or treat COVID-19.

However, they can assess and treat many common to complex health issues.

The medical teams wear masks, booties and gloves during visits. They also sanitize kits and devices during and between visits.

“Our goal is to keep the most vulnerable patients home and out of crowded environments, which now more than ever is critical,” said Amy Evans, market director of Oklahoma City, DispatchHealth. “Our partnership with BCBSOK uniquely positions us to help keep people home by treating common to complex health issues in addition to respiratory illness.”

DispatchHealth can treat common ailments including:

Asthma

Constipation

Dehydration

Lacerations

Minor orthopedic injuries

Nosebleeds

Nausea/vomiting

Urinary tract infections

The ER-trained medical team will also be able to perform a variety of procedures including:

Bladder catheterization

Drain a skin abscess

IV fluids and medications

Repair of simple wounds with suture or medical adhesive

Select laboratory tests

Splinting and casting

DispatchHealth provides care to the following areas: Oklahoma City, Bethany, Del City, Edmond, The Village, Yukon, Moore, Mustang and more. Check the DispatchHelath website to make sure they deliver care to your area.

DispatchHealth services are available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, including holidays.

You can request care by phone at (405) 438-3873, online or download their app on the Apple Store or Google Play. Spanish translation services are available.