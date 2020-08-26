Bear burned in Colorado wildfires released back into wild

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Wildlife officials say a young bear rescued after suffering burns in a Colorado wildfire has been released.

Wildlife officials received a report of a hurt bear roaming along the perimeter of a fire west of Durango on the line between La Plata and Montezuma counties June 16.

Officials used a tranquilizer to immobilize the roughly 2-year-old male, weighing about 50 pounds, before transporting the animal to the rehabilitation unit.

The Durango Herald reports that within days, the bear was back on its feet. T

he bear’s paws healed over time and he gained more than 60 pounds — enough strength to proficiently climb trees in his pen.

LATEST STORIES: