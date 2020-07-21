Bell County Deputies are investigating the death of a Ft. Hood soldier

CHANDLER, Okla. (KFOR) – A gruesome discovery was made on Sept. 18, 1985, near Chandler.

"Paul Aikman's body was found at a rest stop along the Turner turnpike. He had been stabbed,” OSBI Spokesperson Brook Artbeitman said.

Discarded cigarette butts and a hand print inside a car were the only clues as to who killed 35-year-old Aikman.

"Paul had his wallet and everything was contained in it, so then robbery was ruled out as a motive,” Arbeitman said.

Now, decades later, advancements in DNA led authorities to take another look at the case.

"Fast-forward 35 years and science has caught up to their detective work and where now we're able to process those cigarette butts and that latent hand print. One of those cigarette butts came back to Earl Wilson,” Arbeitman said.

Fifty-five-year-old Earl Wilson was already in prison for sexual battery, and is now facing a new charge of first-degree murder.

Paul Aikman's picture and case were featured as the 10 of clubs as part of OSBI’s 'Cold Case Playing Cards' program.

"We take unidentified victims, homicide victims, missing persons victims and we put them on a deck,” Special Agent Francia Thompson said.

Those cards are then sent to the Department of Corrections for prisoners to purchase. The goal is to get leads from inmates who may know something about a cold case.

Those cards are drawing attention to Oklahoma cold cases and giving victims' families hope they'll find out what happened to their loved one.

“This family has waited 35 years for anything. Just any kind of information that happened to Paul,” Arbeitman said.