Bell County Grand Jury returns Capital Murder indictment for man accused of killing three people

The Bell County Grand Jury has indicted Barnard L. Morrow for the murders of thee people.

The 21-year-old Morrow was picked up by members of the U-S Marshals Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force at the Summerlyn Apartments Newton, Mississippi, back in August.

Morrow is facing capital murder charges in the deaths of 22-year-old Asia Cline, 23-year-old Shaquan Markell Allred and 23-year-old Freddy Beningo Delacruz, Jr.

Allred was a U.S. Army veteran and Delacruz was a U.S. Army specialist stationed at Ft. Hood.

Their bodies were found in an unlocked apartment in the Summerlyn complex at 4101 East Rancier early in the morning of March 14.

Officers had gone to the area on a report of shots being heard.

After initially not finding anything, officers got a report of water leaking from an apartment and when that unit was checked, the bodies were found.